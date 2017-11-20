Admitted heroin dealer charged in wake of girlfriend’s death

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) A Kosciusko County man has been federally charged with gun and drug crimes after his girlfriend was found dead in a Winona Lake home and he reportedly admitted to using heroin with her that morning.

Darin Devon Hurd, 25, of Winona Lake was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to federal prosecutors, the investigation began on Sept. 5, when Hurd’s girlfriend was found dead of an accidental heroin overdose in a Winona Lake home. There, Hurd told investigators he’d used heroin with the woman – 27-year-old Brittany Weaver – that morning, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana office. He added that he had regularly sold heroin in the area for $400 for 7 ounces, prosecutors said.

During a search of the home that day, police found a loaded Llama 9 millimeter pistol, 21 unused syringes, a digital scale, narcotics packaging materials, and approximately 8.9 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

“My office is committed to reducing the availability of heroin on the streets of Northern Indiana,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II said in a statement. “We are focusing the resources of the federal government to investigate and prosecute people who deal in illegal narcotics.”

Hurd has a previous conviction of Class D felony Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Allen County.