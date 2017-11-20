Addison Agen to sing for votes on ‘The Voice’ live shows

Related Coverage Addison Agen balances practice with superstars and homework

LOS ANGELES (WANE) It’s live now, and it matters more.

Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen’s journey on NBC’s “The Voice” continues Monday night. The difference from previous weeks, though, is the shows from now on are live, and the 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student’s future on Team Adam is dependent on America’s votes rather than Levine’s preference.

Addison will perform with the 11 other finalists Monday night. The Indie-folk artist has said she’ll sing ‘She Used to be Mine’ by Sara Bareilles.

One finalist will be eliminated each week until a winner is determined.

Whether young Addison rises to the top will depend on America’s vote – and there are plenty of ways to vote. Here’s how:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison

You can learn more about “The Voice” official voting rules here.