11/20 Inside The Zone – 2A State Title Game Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One team from northeast Indiana will be making the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium this season as 2A no. 6 Woodlan (12-2) will battle 2A no. 5Southridge (12-2) for the 2A state title Saturday in Indianapolis.

Kick is set for noon in Indy.

Woodlan is making the program’s second trip to state. The Warriors fell in the Class A state title game in 1981 to Hamilton Southeastern 7-6 under head coach Leeland Etzler.

Woodlan is coming off a last-second 15-14 win at top-ranked Eastbrook in semi-state that saw kicker Luke Crilly boot a 22-yard field goal as time expired. Running back Jack Rhoades rushed 35 times for 145 yards and a TD to lead the Woodlan offense.

Defensively, the Warriors forced four fumbles last week, recovering three while yielding just one 4-yard touchdown (Eastbrook’s other TD came on a pick six).

Southridge is coming off a 24-7 win over 2A no. 2 Indianapolis Scecina in a game that was played last Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Jayce Harter rushed 25 times for 119 yards while Tucker Schank rushed 21 times for 65 yards.