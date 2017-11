FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –

Umi has become well known on the Fort Wayne foodie scene. The restaurant has branded itself as something of an upscale seafood and sushi eatery.

The original location is in Terre Haute. Since opening in Fort Wayne, the restaurant has been busy with regular and first-time costumers, corporate parties and celebrations.

Zachary Caldwell joined First News to create some of their delectable dishes.

Click here to see the hours and offers for you.