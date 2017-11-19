Two arrested in Steuben County drug bust

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE)- Two people were arrested on Friday as a result of a nearly year-long investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team.

The search warrants were served at approximately 9:15 PM in the 200 block of N. Darling St. in Angola.

The search resulted in approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, two handguns, a rifle, and a shotgun being seized.

As a result of the investigation Mark S. Boyer, 38, of Angola was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and carrying a handgun with a permit.

Boyer is currently being held without bond in the Steuben County Jail pending his initial hearing. Additional charges are pending with the Steuben County Prosecutors Office.



Carrie J. Hahn, age 30, of Angola was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and an outstanding failure to appear warrant for driving while suspended. Hahn is currently being held without bond pending her initial hearing.