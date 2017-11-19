Tree lighting remembers loved ones, draws largest crowd in 32 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Visiting Nurse Tree Lighting at Baker Street Train Station drew its largest crowd in 32 years, according to organizers.

More than 400 people showed up Sunday evening for the annual lighting ceremony outside the train station in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event pays tribute to loved ones who have passed one. Visiting Nurse, a hospice center in Fort Wayne, organized the event.

The event featured several guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, and refreshments.

The evergreen tree was lit with twinkling white lights to remembrance of loved ones who has passed away.