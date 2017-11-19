New semi-annual expo showcases Summit City’s small businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The entrepreneurship movement is sweeping the country and the Summit City is riding along on the wave. To put more small businesses on the map, two entrepreneurs hosted the 1st Semi-Annual Ultimate Entrepreneur Expo, Sunday at the Allen County Public Library.

Whitney Wright, founder of Glam Strands Hair Company, teamed up with Glamorous by Glam founder Brittney Franklin-Lamb to organize the event.

More than 20 businesses showcased their products and services ranging from fashion and beauty to heath and fitness to food.

Franklin-Lamb says entrepreneurship grows the city.

“It helps the community to flourish,” she said. “It’s all about putting into the people of the community to get things out to the community. Just a way to build and to continue to expand, to make the city great, continue to expand, to make the city great.”

Wright enjoys how inspirational entrepreneurs can be.

“I feel like it’s really good for people to believe in their dreams and just do what they want to do,” she explained. “I’m a firm believer in following your dreams. If there’s something you want to do, do it. So when I see all of these people, it’s inspiring to me to keep pushing and keep going with what I’m doing.”

The next Ultimate Entrepreneurs Expo will take place in July.