Kendallville man falls from tree stand

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers said a Kendallville man fell from a tree standing while hunting Sunday morning.

Investigators said 66-year-old Alan L. Fordeck was sitting in a homemade tree stand in the woods around 7:45 a.m. near County Road 9663 East and 1000 North. He fell 12 feet to the ground while trying to shoot a deer.

Officers said Fordeck was carrying a cellphone and was able to call for help.

Kendallville firefighters and Parkview EMTs went into the woods to help Fordeck. He was taken to a Kendallville hospital for injuries to his right leg. His condition was not released.

Officers haven’t said if Fordeck was using any safety equipment.