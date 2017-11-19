Fantasy of Lights 2K/5K draws walkers, runners for annual event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite flooding at Franke Park that postponed Saturday events to Sunday, the annual Fort 4 Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K drew hundreds of runners.

Race officials postponed Saturday’s 5K due to flooding at various points on the race course at Franke Park.

Sunday, however, brought out runners in full force to race through the lighted displays. Two waves of 5K participants began races at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A family 2K walk started at 6:30 p.m.

Participants were given a shirt for participating, a commemorative ornament, and hot chocolate. Food trucks were also on hand for the event.

Those taking part in the walk/run events could also dress up in costume. Fort4Fitness and Blue Jacket, who sponsors the Fantasy of Lights, gave out prizes in two different age groups to the 1st and 2nd place best costume winners.

This was the second year for the Fantasy of Lights 2K/5K.

The annual Fantasy of Lights tradition opens Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 31. Admission is $10 per car. Fantasy of Lights begins its 23rd year and this year, according to Blue Jacket, is the biggest ever. 13 new displays will greet visitors to Franke Park and the length of the tour was expanded to two miles in length – which now includes part of the Foellinger Theatre parking lot.

Fantasy of Lights 5K – 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fantasy of Lights 5K at Franke Park is organized by Fort4Fitness.