Downtown to light up for annual Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming up this week, many classic holiday light displays around downtown will come alive. Seeing Santa and his reindeer illuminated has become somewhat of a tradition for many in Fort Wayne. Rick Zolman from the Downtown Improvement District joined First News for more on this year’s Night of Lights.

See downtown light up with the iconic Santa and his reindeer, the 30th Anniversary lighting of the Merry Christmas Wreath, Northern Lights, and many more. The evening wouldn’t be complete without the ringing of the bells by downtown churches at 7:30 p.m. and the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks at 7:45 p.m.

Also, this year, there is a new lighting partner to the holiday showcase. Be sure to visit Ash Brokerage for their Holiday Illumination at 6:40 p.m.

You can warm up with Cocoa and Carols at the Allen County Courthouse or enjoy a special outdoor holiday concert with Renee Gonzales and her Merry Musicians at I&M Power Center Plaza, presented by Wells Fargo. Don’t miss the kickoffs of both the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center and Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre.

Participate in activities like Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at Salin Bank, Santa’s Workshop at the Community Center, the Holiday Open House at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Create a Scarf at the Allen County Public Library or see Santa at the train station at the Baker Street Train Station.

The night of Lights 2017 is Wednesday. Click here for more.