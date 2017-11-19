Defense Lifts Fort Wayne MBB To 67-51 Road Win At Horizon League Foe UIC

CHICAGO – Fort Wayne men’s basketball picked up a 67-51 win at UIC on Saturday (Nov. 18) afternoon against a Flames team picked to finish third in the Horizon League.

UIC led by as many as eight points halfway through the first 20 minutes but Fort Wayne bounced back to cut the deficit to one at 16-15 following a pair of free throws by Xzavier Taylor. It capped a stretch of better than five minutes when Fort Wayne held UIC scoreless. The ‘Dons took their first lead of the game at 23-22 on a top of the key 3-pointer by Jax Levitch. The teams would go to the half tied at 25 after Fort Wayne limited UIC to one field goal over the final 10 minutes.

Fort Wayne continued their stellar defense in the second half, limiting UIC to two field goals from the floor over the first 10 minutes. It allowed the ‘Dons to take a lead as large as nine. Foul trouble soon followed but it opened the door for reserve players Jordon King, Dylan Carl and Cameron Benford to record key baskets as Fort Wayne held on to their lead when UIC started to press. Down the stretch, Bryson Scott helped put the game away. The senior scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half.

Fort Wayne limited UIC to 15-of-56 shooting (26.8 percent). The last time the ‘Dons held a Division I opponent to under 30 percent shooting was Feb. 6, 2016 at North Dakota State. Saturday was also the first time the ‘Dons have held an opponent on the road under 60 since UNC Greensboro scored 58 against the ‘Dons on Nov. 28, 2015.

Fort Wayne shot only 32.3 percent in the game but made seven 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Flames.

Kason Harrell finished with 11 points. Jordon King had nine points. John Konchar totaled 16 rebounds with six points.

UIC falls to 2-2. Fort Wayne improves to 3-1.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at No. 7 Kentucky. The game will tip at 8 p.m. ET and air live on the SEC Network.