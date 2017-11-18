Two teens taken to hospital after off road vehicle accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred at approximately 7:00 PM Friday near 6005 W Shilling Rd where two male juvenile were injured.

One male juvenile, 15, was operating an ORV on private property with a second male juvenile, 16, riding passenger beside him. The operator lost control of the ORV near a private pond embankment and the ORV rolled over, entered the pond, and submerged. Both occupants were ejected into the pond. The property owner, Cary Groninger, 50, called 911 after being notified by his son of the accident.

The operator of the ORV was able to swim to safety and appeared to be suffering from minor injuries, however, the passenger was believed to be still submerged in the pond. Groninger then entered the pond and searched the immediate area near where the ORV was submerged, locating the passenger. Groninger brought the passenger to shore and lifesaving aid was administered by medics.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet, they did appear to have safety harnesses.

Both victims were transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital and treated for their injuries. The passenger was later flown by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.