Trine scores 42 unanswered points to advance in DIII Tournament

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – That escalated quickly.

Trine scores 42 unanswered points to come back and beat Monmouth (Ill.) in the first game of the DIII Football Tournament on a rain afternoon Saturday, 63-24.

After an early weather delay, the Scots took the lead on a Deandre Wright touchdown run, 24-21. But Trine scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters to pull away from Monmouth.

Thunder quarterback Evan Wyse finished with four total touchdowns (three rushing and one through the air). He rushed for 191 yards on 18 attempts. Running back Lamar Carswell accounted for 131 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns of his own.

The Thunder will face the winner of the Wartburg-Franklin game next week.