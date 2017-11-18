The 32nd Annual Festival of Gingerbread Kicks-off

Festival of Gingerbread 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread Festival of Gingerbread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Saturday kicked off the 32nd annual Festival of Gingerbread hosted by the History Center.

Visitors to the museum can enjoy a vast display of edible creations by locals artists that are judged by community members including Newschannel 15’s Terra Brantley.

The festival also includes special weekend programs that run through December.

On Lighting Night, November 22, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 to 9 pm. Admission is only $3 per person at the door. Santa will also be present on Lighting Night.

Admission is $6 for adults ages 18-64, $4 for seniors ages 65+ and youth ages 3-17, and free to children age 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. There is no extra charge for special activities or events unless indicated. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 am to 5 pm; Friday and Saturday 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday Noon to 5 pm. The History Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The Gingerbread festival runs through December 10.

The list of Festival of Gingerbread Weekend Events are below:

Saturday, November 25 ● 1-4 pm

Handprint Reindeer Puppet

$1 plus regular museum admission

Sunday, November 26 ● 1-4 pm

Legend of the Gingerbread Ornament

$1 plus regular museum admission

Saturday, December 2 ● 1-4 pm

Visit Santa Claus this afternoon at the History Center

Sunday, December 3 ● 1-4 pm

Storytelling presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Saturday, December 9 ● 8:30 am

Gingerbread Pursuit, for more information or to register, go to veepraces.com

Saturday, December 9 ● 1-4 pm

“Science of Sugary Structures”

Presented by Science Central. Create your own sturdy (or not so sturdy) edible structure. $3 plus regular museum admission.

Sunday, December 10● 1-4 pm

Cookie Decorating Party

Decorate gingerbread cookies! $1 each, plus regular museum admission