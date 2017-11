FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cougars were lining up two-by-two awaiting their game.

Due to weather and lightning in the area, No. 1 seeded St. Francis has delayed their game against No. 15 Benedictine (Kan.) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament. The game is tentatively set to begin at 6 P.M.

It was originally supposed to kick off at noon.

.@USF_Football is planning to kickoff at 6PM… hopefully the lightning (if not the rain) will be gone by then — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 18, 2017