Indianapolis councilman charged with child molestation quits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis City-County councilman has resigned from his post after being charged with three counts of child molestation.

The Indianapolis Star reports Jeff Miller resigned Friday, hours after prosecutors accused him of fondling two young girls at his home. Police recently searched the 50-year-old Miller’s home after an allegation that one, a 10-year-old girl, had been fondled there.

His attorney, Jennifer Lukemeyer, declined comment.

His resignation from the council is effective Monday. Miller was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.