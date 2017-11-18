Indiana October jobless rate rises slightly to 3.9 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9 percent in October as the state’s jobless rate continued a climb that began in July.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point from September’s rate.

The state’s jobless rate has been climbing since dipping to 3 percent in June, but Indiana’s October unemployment rate remained slightly below the national rate of 4.1 percent, which was a 17-year national low.

Indiana’s labor force that includes both employed Hoosiers and those who are unemployed but willing to work fell by about 11,700 workers between September and October, to 3.33 million. That decrease resulted from about 2,300 unemployed residents seeking employment and a more than 14,000 drop in residents who were employed.