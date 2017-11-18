FWPD searching for suspect after armed robbery at Apple Glen Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for a man who held up the Apple Glen Walmart Saturday night.

Police were called to the store, 1710 Apple Glen Boulevard, for a reported armed robbery around 6:15 p.m.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Jason Anthony said a man walked into the store, approached the Money Center, and demanded cash. Anthony said the suspect pulled out a handgun during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. Anthony said the man was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans, and also had on a fake beard and mustache.

Anthony said after the store the man ran away and possible drove off in a Jeep Wrangler or similar type vehicle. Anthony said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from nearby stores to gather more information about the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.