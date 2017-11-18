Flash flooding temporarily closes some city roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Flash flooding from Saturday’s heavy rain has closed some roads through Fort Wayne.

City Utilities Spokesman Frank Suarez said no homes along city rivers are in danger of flooding. Crews are monitoring water levels and potential flooding issues.

Workers have placed signs at more than 40 streets in Fort Wayne that are impassable due to high water. Motorists should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

The city is also asking residents to make sure storm drains are not clogged with leaves and other debris.

A list of streets with high water, provided by the city, is as follows:

2700 block of Fairfield

Lindenwood north of Jefferson

1400 and 1600 block of West State

Osage/Burgess at underpass

Taylor between Freeman & Fillmore

Sherman between Burgess and High Street

Maumee at Sydney

St. Joe Center at Reed

Spy Run at Dalgren

4200 block of Reed Road

State at Laverne

State at Anthony

State at Spy Run

2300 block of West Washington Center Road

3100 block of east Coliseum

2300 block of east Tillman

6300 block of Ardmore

Anthony at Tillman

Pontiac at Clinton

Parnell at Ridgewood

Spy Run Extended at Parnell

Lafayette at Agnes

Lafayette at East Oakdale

As the water recedes, crews will reopen the roads.