Flash flooding temporarily closes some city roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Flash flooding from Saturday’s heavy rain has closed some roads through Fort Wayne.
City Utilities Spokesman Frank Suarez said no homes along city rivers are in danger of flooding. Crews are monitoring water levels and potential flooding issues.
Workers have placed signs at more than 40 streets in Fort Wayne that are impassable due to high water. Motorists should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.
The city is also asking residents to make sure storm drains are not clogged with leaves and other debris.
A list of streets with high water, provided by the city, is as follows:
2700 block of Fairfield
Lindenwood north of Jefferson
1400 and 1600 block of West State
Osage/Burgess at underpass
Taylor between Freeman & Fillmore
Sherman between Burgess and High Street
Maumee at Sydney
St. Joe Center at Reed
Spy Run at Dalgren
4200 block of Reed Road
State at Laverne
State at Anthony
State at Spy Run
2300 block of West Washington Center Road
3100 block of east Coliseum
2300 block of east Tillman
6300 block of Ardmore
Anthony at Tillman
Pontiac at Clinton
Parnell at Ridgewood
Spy Run Extended at Parnell
Lafayette at Agnes
Lafayette at East Oakdale
As the water recedes, crews will reopen the roads.