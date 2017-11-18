F4F Fantasy of Lights 5K postponed to Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE – The Fantasy of Lights 5K has been postponed to Sunday due to flooding at Franke Park.

Fort 4 Fitness organizers said the Saturday’s packet pick-up is canceled.

Sunday’s schedule will be as follows:

5K 6:30 p.m. wave at 5 p.m.

2K Family Walk (original schedule) at 6:30 p.m.

5K 8 p.m. wave at 8 p.m.

Sunday packet pick-up will be from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Franke Park Pavilion #1.

Organizers said Franke Park has standing water in some places nearly 10 inches deep. Monitoring of the floodwater and weather conditions is ongoing. Organizers said they will continue to evaluate the race course and will make every effort to hold the event Sunday evening.