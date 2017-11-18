Community helps Marine, wife with premature baby

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) Veterans helped out one of their own who is caring for a premature daughter.

Born in October, Alayah Boyer arrived at 25 weeks old, weighing 2 lbs.

“You never know if she’s going to make it,” Ashley Stevens said about her little daughter.

Alayah breathes with the help of an oxygen tank. She went through a laser eye operation just days ago. Another could be needed.

“She has taken everything in stride for sure,” father Dennis Boyer said. “She is a strong one.”

Her father fights a different battle. He’s a Marine and was in Guatemala when Ashley began having complications. He become a reserve and moved to South Bend to be with the family who needed him.

“That was an amazing thing, and I’m very grateful for that,” Boyer said.

Fellow veterans gathered at the American Legion post in Albion Saturday, to raise money to help the young family.

“You have a fella who’s serving and is that far away from his family,” Director of Post 246 Legion Riders Chris Gonzalez added. “They can’t be with him. He can’t be here. It’s the least we could do.”

“That is what’s good about living in a small town,” Stevens reacted. “Everybody comes together then it’s a time of need.”

While the newly married couple were presented with several checks Saturday, more steps are ahead with Alayah’s journey. The couple is also looking for a home to settle into.

If you would like to help, contact the Albion American Legion at 410 E Park Dr, Albion, IN 46701. The phone number is (260) 636-2226.