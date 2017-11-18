Christmas in the Park returns for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend families can enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, a youth theater, a petting zoo and more at Christmas in the Park. Plus, people can send notes and gifts to veterans and children overseas.

Judi Hapke with Christmas in the Park joined First News for more on what else is new this year.

Christmas in the Park is Saturday, November 25 and Sunday November 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at Franke Park.

Delight in a horse-drawn wagon ride 25th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and the 26th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Experience “The Christmas Journey” featuring “Fire & Light” (formerly “Audience of One”) youth theater troupe re-enactments and interacting with visitors. The walk includes a stop at the nativity- complete with live donkeys and sheep.

There is also a special way to honor veterans. You can write a note to a veteran that will be delivered by a chaplain. Also, view the tree decorated by Choice Designs to be delivered to the VA Northern Indiana Medical Center on Lake Avenue after Christmas in the Park.

Also this year, encourage local firefighters through writing a note to be included with a gift.

Contribute toward the postage to handpick a hand crafted little dress and write a note to send to a little girl somewhere in need around the world through Little Dresses for Africa.

You can partake in making crafts and playing games in the Animal Grams Petting Zoo-inside the activity tent. Watch the creation of animal balloons in main pavilion with opportunity to choose one to take home.

There will be a balloon nativity formed by Big Blast Balloon Ministries who will be providing a half hour stage presentation on Saturday, November 25th at 2 p.m. and again Sunday at 12:30 p.m. as well as forming individual balloon figures for the children to take home. They will also have an entry in the Embassy Festival of Trees. You can see trees from past years too.

