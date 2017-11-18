Blue Jacket prepares for biggest ‘Festival of Lights’ ever

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Organizers and clients at Blue Jacket are gearing up for the 23rd Annual Fantasy of Lights holiday display at Franke Park, but this year is the biggest yet.

For years the light display has allowed families to kick off the Christmas season and carry on fun traditions. This year, Blue Jacket is expanding the display to the Foellinger Theatre parking lot for a total of two miles of Christmas lights.

The historic light display will feature 13 new display scenes and a new concession area with hot cocoa and free popcorn. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be making a few schedule visits to the concession area.

Organizers said it’s a fun event for all, but it goes beyond just holiday cheer. The event also helps provide meaningful employment to Blue Jacket’s clients. Since 2015, Blue Jacket pays its clients to begin setting up the 375 individual light displays in October.

The Festival of Lights opens to the public Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will remain open through December 31. Admission for personal vehicles costs $10, commercial vans cost $20, and buses and trolleys cost $40.

There will also be two “Pay What You Want” evenings for people who cannot afford the full price of admission, or would like to donate more to the cause.

All proceeds benefit Blue Jacket Programs.

Organizers expect close to 100,000 visitors this year.

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, Blue Jacket is relocating the gate area further into the park allowing visitors to view lights while waiting to enter the display off of Sherman Boulevard and other surrounding streets. Organizers also added a second exit from the park onto Goshen Road.

