FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The building doesn’t have great memories for James Blackmon Jr, but the city probably does.

The former Bishop Luers and Indiana guard returned to Fort Wayne on Saturday but the Mad Ants beat the 87ers, 127-115. Blackmon Jr had 20 points on the night.

He was a member of the Hooisers last season when they were upset by IPFW at Memorial Colisem.

Walter Lemon Jr. led the way for Fort Wayne with 34 points.