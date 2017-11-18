11/17 Extended Highlights and Interviews: Bishop Dwenger vs. Lowell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The wind blew Bishop Dwenger off course and they could never recover.

Bishop Dwenger loses to Lowell in the 4A semi-state game on Friday night, 21-7. Saints head coach Chris Svarczkopf called this group of seniors his “favorite class” for the amount of adversity they pushed through.

The Saints were affected by the wind early on. After forcing a punt on the opening possession of the game, Bishop Dwenger mishandled the ball and gave it right back. They nearly had the same result on two other occasions – fortunately Tommy Steele jumped on a fumble and another way ruled a touchback for the Saints.

Even after leading 7-6 at the half, Bishop Dwenger surrendered the advantage in the third quarter. A fourth quarter safety gave the Red Devils a bigger lead that they never gave back.

The Saints finish the year a win shy of Lucas Oil Stadium and with a 10-4 record.