Valparaiso University to suspend law school admissions

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A private university’s law school in northeast Indiana has announced it will suspend admissions because of financial challenges it’s been facing for several years.

Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler says he’s working quickly to resolve the situation. He says maintaining the law school’s American Bar Association accreditation is critical and that he hopes the faculty will remain at the school.

University officials say they’re suspending admissions due to a lack of student enrollment also affecting other law schools nationwide, and financial challenges as a result of lessening demand for graduates in the job market.

University official Frederick Kraegel says while the law program is struggling financially, the university itself continues to be financially stable.

The university’s law school was founded 1879.

