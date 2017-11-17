Suspected drunk driver slams into parked car, house on Spring Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspected drunk driver ran off after crashing into a house at the corner of Spring Street and Runnion Avenue early Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection around 3:45 a.m. with details that the driver ran off after the crash.

Investigators said the driver was eastbound on Spring Street when he collided with the left-rear of a parked car. The impact of the collision sent the car sideways for approximately 50 feet where the driver took out a street sign. The car then went up a small hill and smashed into a concrete front porch of a home.

Police caught the suspect a few blocks away. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The parked car suffered considerable damage. The home had very minor damage mainly because the car struck the concrete foundation of the porch. No one inside the home was hurt.

Police said alcohol was a likely factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.