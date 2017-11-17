Stretch of Coliseum to be closed late Saturday into Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Saturday evening beginning after 11:00 pm, eastbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

The closing is necessary to allow bridge structures to be placed across Coliseum Boulevard as a part of the new pedestrian walkway project connecting Ivy Tech and Purdue University-Fort Wayne.

The work will be done weather permitting and is anticipated to be completed by 5:00 am, Sunday morning. Work is being done during late night & early morning hours to reduce traffic impact on Coliseum Boulevard.

There will be a detour for this project using Anthony Boulevard, St Joe River Drive, and Crescent Avenue.