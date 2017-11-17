School collects 7,833 pairs of socks during “Socktober”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An assembly took place Friday afternoon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and School to celebrate the collection of 7,833 pairs of socks for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
That amount shattered the goal of 4,834 and was nearly double what was collected last year.
Ths class that collected the most socks got to race the principal in a giant hamster ball. This was the fourth year for Socktober.
Socktober
Socktober x
Latest Galleries
-
Heavy rainfall potential Friday night and Saturday
-
Pacific front brings warmer air
-
Warm temps and heavy rainfall through next 24-hours
-
Rainfall and colder air moving into the region
-
Heavy rainfall potential Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning
-
Heavy rainfall south of Fort Wayne
-
Rainfall through Friday
-
Omega Blocking Pattern
-
Jose and Maria
-
Light showers with Irma remnants