School collects 7,833 pairs of socks during “Socktober”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An assembly took place Friday afternoon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and School to celebrate the collection of 7,833 pairs of socks for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

That amount shattered the goal of 4,834 and was nearly double what was collected last year.

Ths class that collected the most socks got to race the principal in a giant hamster ball. This was the fourth year for Socktober.

Socktober View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Students at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School collected 7,833 pairs of socks to be donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Students at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School collected 7,833 pairs of socks to be donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Students at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School collected 7,833 pairs of socks to be donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Students at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School collected 7,833 pairs of socks to be donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Students at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School collected 7,833 pairs of socks to be donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission