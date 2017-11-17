Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A well-preserved issue of the 1938 comic book to feature Superman is heading to the auction block.

Profiles in History announced Friday that it will sell a copy of Action Comics #1 at a Dec. 19 auction in Los Angeles. The comic, which features Superman hoisting a car over his head on its cover, is expected to sell for between $800,000 to $1.2 million.

The auction house says the comic is in its original condition and has been rated in fine/very fine condition.

The sale comes a few months before the 80th anniversary of Superman’s debut.

The auction features other Superman memorabilia, including a costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve in 1983’s “Superman III.”

The Man of Steel is back on the big screen this week in “Justice League.”

