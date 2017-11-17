Komets trade Cuddemi to Wichita for Marcotte

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Friday that they have made a player-for-player trade with the Wichita Thunder. Forward Ralph Cuddemi has been traded to the Thunder in consideration for the rights to forward Louick Marcotte.

Marcotte, 22, is a third-year pro and scored a goal and five points with Wichita this season in nine games. Last year the Longueuil, Quebec native appeared in 68 Thunder games amassing 18 goals and 38 points. Marcotte made his pro debut in 2015-16 scoring 16 goals and 29 points in 57 games with Adirondack.

The right winger had a stellar juniors career in the QMJHL with Prince Edward, Val d’Or and Gatineau prior to turning pro. Marcotte posted totals of 119 goals and 136 assists for 255 points in 277 career QMJHL games. He registered a career juniors year in 2013-14 with Val d’Or scoring 42 goals and 100 points in 67 games before leading Gatineau during 2014-15 with 36 goals and 76 points in 63 games.

Cuddemi, 24, was acquired by the Komets in a trade with Utah for forward Kyle Thomas in August. Cuddemi has appeared in 10 games with Fort Wayne this season scoring two goals and six points.

The Komets will host a pair of games this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. Sunday the Komets welcome the Tulsa Oilers for a 5pm start.