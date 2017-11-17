Kelley Automotive Group buys Tomkinson BMW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Tom Kelley, President of Kelley Automotive Group, announced his company’s plans to acquire Tomkinson BMW on Monday.

According to Rick Tomkinson, the timing was right—and Kelley Automotive was the right partner.

The new purchase will grow Kelley Automotive to more than 600 employees.

Kelley says that little will change for those who have gotten to know Tomkinson BMW, but the dealership will have a new name: BMW of Fort Wayne.

Tomkinson BMW was founded by Rick Tomkinson in 1979.