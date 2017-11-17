Four people arrested in Defiance County drug bust

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE)- Four people were arrested Monday in an investigation into people distributing Cocaine and Methamphetamine in Defiance and surrounding counties.

The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force (M.A.N. Unit) arrested Juan Montez Jr., 22, for the possession of approximately 56 grams of Cocaine.

Valentino Ray Urbina, 33, was arrested for the possession of approximately 506 grams of Cocaine.

Theodore Berner, 51, was arrested for the Possession of Cocaine as well as for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence, and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle. Authorities allege that during a traffic stop on Oct. 17, 2017, Berner was found in possession of Cocaine, Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine. A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle. Authorities also allege that Berner tampered with evidence by destroying evidence on his cell phone. He was also involved in another incident on Nov. 11, 2017 where he was found in possession of approximately 84 grams of Cocaine.

Rodolfo Jesus Garay, 35, of Dallas, Texas was also arrested as authorities allege that he delivered approximately 896 grams of Cocaine to a resident in Defiance County.

A search warrant was also executed in Defiance with the investigation. Approximately one-half pound of Marijuana was recovered as well as a large amount of cash. Additional cash and three vehicles were also seized.

The investigation is continuing with additional charges anticipated on all of the above individuals.