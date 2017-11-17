Electric Works hosts first public event since closing on GE campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Developers closed on the old GE campus in September. With redevelopment, it will be called Electric Works. Just two short months later developers and community leaders hosted hundreds at a block party. It’s the site’s first public event.

New life is starting to take shape at Electric Works. At the block party the future name of the campus was illuminated on one of the buildings.

“Gives me goosebumps,” Greater Fort Wayne Inc. CEO Eric Doden said.

The block party was part of the Christmas on Broadway festivities. Food, drinks and recreation were available to party-goers. That’s a small glimpse of the amenities that will soon call the 31-acre campus home.

“We’re full force in furthering design and development here through the first quarter, and at the end of the second quarter in 2018, in July, is when we actually plan to start construction and the redevelopment of the project,” RTM Ventures Partner Kevan Biggs said.

“I just liked that people came out here to have fun,” Jaylan Hall said.

It’s fun for some, and for others the site is part of their blood.

“[My husband’s] dad used to work here a long time ago,” Melody Hall said.

“It’s got a rich history in the city,” Shawn Hall said.

“I think what’s so interesting about this property is the cool, old, edgy character that you can’t get with new construction,” Biggs said.

The Hall family, a GE family, approves.

“I think it’s awesome. it’s great,” Shawn Hall said.

“I’ve never been more excited to be a Fort Wayne resident than right now,” Doden said.

The illuminated Electric Works sign was only for the block party. We will have to wait a while longer for a sign to be permanently displayed.