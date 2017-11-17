Area educators discuss proposed graduation pathway requirements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In advance of an expected vote next month on proposed changes to Indiana’s graduation pathway requirements, more than 100 superintendents, educators and others met Friday at Homestead High School to discuss the recommendations.

Among those in attendance were Dr. Jennifer McCormick, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, as well as State Board of Education members Dr. Steve Yager and Cari Whicker.

On November 7, 2017, the Graduation Pathways Pane established by the General Assembly and comprised of 14 people, released recommendations that students should take the SAT, ACT or similar college entrance exam instead of End-of-Course Assessments. The recommendations also propose three graduation pathway requirements, all of which must be met by students beginning with the graduation class of 2023. They include:

High School Diploma

Learn and demonstrate employability skills

Postsecondary-Ready Competencies

The recommendations have been controversial to some because the panel included only two people with traditional K-12 backgrounds and very few people with a vested interest have had a chance to review and give input.

“It is unfortunate the panel did not address the concerns of the people who actually work with the majority of Indiana’s girls and boys and their parents,” said Dr. Philip Downs, Superintendent Southwest Allen County Schools.

A vote on the recommendations by the State Board of Education is expected next month and then it would still need to be codified by the General Assembly.

