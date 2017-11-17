11/17 Highlight Zone – Semi-State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan is heading to state for the first time since 1981 thanks to a last-second field goal while Bishop Dwenger saw its season come to an end with a loss at semi-state.

At Eastbrook High School where Luke Crilly’s 22-yard field goal as time expired earned the Warriors a 15-14 win and a trip to the 2A state title game.

The Warriors will play the winner of tomorrow’s other semi-state game as 2A no. 5 Southridge faces 2A no. 2 Indianapolis Scecina in a rare Saturday game.

Woodlan took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a 15-yard TD run by Jack Rhoades. Rhoades carried 35 times for 145 yards and a TD.

A pick-six by Eastbrook gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead in the third quarter. Eastbrook standout Drew Barajas would score on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 14-6.

Woodlan quarterback Justin Durkes would hit Ah’Lan Howard for a 20-yard score with less than six minutes to go, but the two-point conversion pass didn’t connect and Woodlan trailed 14-12.

After recovering a fumble with 2:54 left the Warriors would march down the field, setting up the game-winning boot by Crilly.

Next week’s 2A state title game will be played at noon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tune into WANE-TV for the area’s best coverage next weekend!

In 4A semi-state action at Homestead High School’s Dave S. Walters Stadium it was host Dwenger scoring first with a 9-yard TD pass from Patrick O’Keefe to Tommy Steele to give the Saints a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. While they held a 7-6 lead at half Lowell’s stifling defense held the Saints in check in the second half as the Red Devils went on to win 21-7.

Dwenger finishes 10-4 on the season.