Study finds Berne Amish Community mutation could extend human life

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A scientific breakthrough in the Amish community in Berne is gaining worldwide attention. Researchers have found a rare mutation in the community that extends their lives by a decade.

This story starts in 1991 with a 9-year-old Amish girl in Berne who had a rare mutation. She went to the doctor with a bleeding disorder and Doctors found that somehow the mutation can also give longer life.

Two years ago, Northwestern University Cardiologist Douglas Vaughan and his research team released their study Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

“It identifies the first gene mutation in human beings that appears to protect against aging in a multifaceted way,” he said.

The mutation called PAI-1 was found in 43 of the 177 Amish they studied. Those with the mutation appear to live to 85 years old on average, 10 years longer than those who don’t have it. They also seemed significantly less likely to get diabetes.

“At this point in time in 2017, we really don’t have any clear cut genetic mutations in human beings that appear to provide that sort of benefit,” Vaughan said. “Interesting genetic mutations have been identified in worms and flies and mice but they don’t necessarily correspond or predict with what would happen in human beings. So this is pretty unique.”

The researchers are now planning follow up trials with the Berne Amish. The hope is that further studies will lead to medication that increases human lifespan for the general population. It’s a pursuit the Amish are more than proud to be a part of.

“In the individual Amish that I’ve spoken to they’re just delighted to participate and be part of something that they can help the general population and we just found that they’re very giving people and just wonderful to work with,” said Sanjiv Shah, one of the main authors of the study. “This is one of the great stories about science. You never know where you’re going to find where you need to do research and it just so happens that the Berne, Amish are in our backyard.”

Visit Science Advances for more on the study.