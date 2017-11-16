Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Justin Rey appears in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit were those of woman whose husband was sleeping in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. The arrest affidavit for Rey was released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County, Kan., on child endangerment charges. He's not been charged in his wife's death. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.

The Kansas City Star reports that 35-year-old Justin Rey was charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in Missouri’s Jackson County. Court records say his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, died after giving birth Oct. 20. Rey told police he dismembered her body in a bathtub two days later with the children present.

The remains were discovered Oct. 24 in a cooler at a storage unit in nearby Lenexa, Kansas. Rey had been sleeping there with the children.

He’s jailed on $1 million bond in Kansas on child endangerment charges. He doesn’t yet have an attorney in the Missouri case.

