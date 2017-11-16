Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.

The Kansas City Star reports that 35-year-old Justin Rey was charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in Missouri’s Jackson County. Court records say his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, died after giving birth Oct. 20. Rey told police he dismembered her body in a bathtub two days later with the children present.

The remains were discovered Oct. 24 in a cooler at a storage unit in nearby Lenexa, Kansas. Rey had been sleeping there with the children.

He’s jailed on $1 million bond in Kansas on child endangerment charges. He doesn’t yet have an attorney in the Missouri case.

