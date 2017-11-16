Police: Man never returns from test drive

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding the man who took a vehicle for a test drive on Monday and never returned it.

According to police, Jeremy Moon was given the keys to a light blue 2007 Kia Rio he said he was interested in purchasing at SAS Auto Sales. The Kia had a dealer plate reading 56858B. He drove off shortly after 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

SAS tried to contact Moon, but he hasn’t returned phone calls and messages. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.