FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) To most, she’s Diane Winkeljohn, but to the Dwenger High School Football Team, she’s Nana.

Nana’s been hosting homemade spaghetti dinners for the Dwenger football team for years.

Her family says she has the boys over before most home games during the season.

It’s a tradition that’s been carried on for 34 years.

She whipped up a homemade dinner for the team Thursday night to help them prepare for Friday night’s semi-state game against Lowell High School.