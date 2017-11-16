Mayor scraps plans for downtown Fort Wayne event center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has decided not to pursue the construction of downtown event center, but he left open the possibility that it might be in the works at some point in the future. His announcement was sent to the media in a Thursday morning email.

Efforts to build a downtown facility that would potentially be home to sporting events, mid-size concerts and other activities were first announced back in 2014.

The mayor pointed to a 2015 report by Hunden Strategic Partners and a more recent report by Victus Advisors that had “different viewpoints on how a downtown event center would serve Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana.”

Henry also indicated the project would have needed state funding and after talking to legislators from Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana about the vision for the region he reached the following conclusion:

As an elected leader, I don’t feel as though it would be fair to ask for their support during the 2018 legislative session when our community hasn’t yet embraced the project. I believe we shouldn’t make a long-term decision that just isn’t ready and fully supported.”

The Hunden report study determined that the optimal size for a downtown arena would be a seating capacity of 5,500. It would have a parking garage and would have a connector to the Grand Wayne Center with its location being just to the west of that facility, meaning some existing businesses would have to be displaced. The arena would be ideally suited to events like basketball games.

In the email, Henry thanked the 19-member Blue Ribbon Committee led by co-chairs Chuck Surack and Mike Packnett for their work in studying the feasibility of the project.

He also pointed to multiple downtown development initiatives currently underway including the riverfront development, The Landing, Skyline Tower, Superior Lofts and more.