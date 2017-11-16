Man shot by police dies following medical emergency

Related Coverage Police release name of officer involved in domestic disturbance shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway to find out what caused an inmate at the Allen County Jail who was taken to a hospital on Wednesday to die after suffering a medical emergency.

According to Michael Burris, Chief Investigator with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Jeffery D. Jones, 53, was transported from the jail to the hospital at about 9:30 a.m. and he passed away at around 3:16 p.m.

While an autopsy has been performed, the cause and manner of death are pending.

Jones was shot on October 27 by a police officer who had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

Police say Jones began to resist and fight with officers resulting in them being knocked to the ground and that’s when he was shot.

He was hospitalized for a time before being released to the Allen County Jail.

The officer who shot Jones had been on paid administrative leave, however she returned to regular duty status on November 5. An investigation into the shooting by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Indiana State Police is ongoing.