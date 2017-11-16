James set to return for St. Francis in NAIA first round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rocky Horror Picture Show is set to return to a field near you.

St. Francis wide receiver Rocky James will be back on field Saturday as the top-ranked Cougars face Benedictine (Kan.) in the first round of the NAIA tournament. Kickoff is set for noon. Their most dynamic offensive threat missed nearly half the season with a knee injury.

James went down against Concordia (Mich.) in the first week of October. Despite missing four games he still tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with seven. James also totaled 41 catches on the year.