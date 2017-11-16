Indiana Tech sweeps Madonna in double header

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 14-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) foe Madonna, 99-67, on Wednesday evening in their conference opener at the Schaefer Center.

Kendall Knapke led all scorers with a season-high 26 points on 9-12 shooting from the field and 5-7 from the three-point line while grabbing six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Keanna Gary notched her sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 14 rebounds, both a season-high for the senior center who also had five assists and two steals. Haley Cook added 19 points and three steals while DeAnn Kauffman chipped in 12 points off the bench and Bella Lozano-Dobbs dished out five assists.

The two sides would be neck-and-neck through the first quarter, with the Warriors leading 12-7 at the 5:50 mark only to see the Crusaders go on an 8-3 run to tie the game up at 15 with 3:33 to go in the period. A fast break layup from Gary would spark a 11-2 run for the Orange and Black to end the quarter, with Lozano-Dobbs bringing the crowd to its feet with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Tech a 26-17 lead at the break.

The hosts would stretch their lead into double-digits for the first time with a jumper from Kauffman to start the second quarter and begin a 15-5 run for the 14th-ranked team in the nation. Knapke would hit three three-pointers during that stretch to help the Warriors increase their lead to 19 at 41-22 with just over four minutes to go until halftime. A 10-2 run would close the quarter out for Tech as they took a 51-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

Back-to-back triples from Cook would extend Tech’s lead to 33 points just four minutes into the third quarter while Cook, Gary and Knapke combined to score 21 of the team’s 24 points in the period to give the hosts a 75-44 lead with just 10 minutes to go in regulation.

The Warriors would lead by as many as 40 points in the final quarter as they ended the night shooting 52.9% from the floor and 47.8% from downtown to open their conference slate on the winning side.

Tech (6-1, 1-0 WHAC) returns to action on Saturday as they host No. 22-ranked Siena Heights in a matchup of the projected top-two teams in the conference. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team won its fifth game in a row to start the season as they defeated Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) foe Madonna, 97-58, in their home and conference opener Wednesday evening at the Schaefer Center.

Dylan Phair led a balanced attack for Tech, who had six players with double-digit scoring efforts, with 16 points while grabbing four rebounds. Mitch Morken added 15 points on 5-6 shooting from three-point range while Edmond Early, Jr. had 13 points and a team-high seven assists. Nic Williams notched his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Darren Groves and Max Huber had 12 and 11 points, respectively, while each grabbed six boards.

The Warriors would open the game on a 16-4 spurt, with Huber throwing down a massive tomahawk slam to bring the crowd to its feet just four minutes into the game, and force the Crusaders to call a pair of early timeouts at the 14:51 and 13:36 marks.

Madonna would battle back to cut the deficit to single digits at 29-21 with 5:53 to go in the first half, but a layup by Groves would spark a 10-0 run to give the Orange and Black a 39-21 lead just three minutes later. A 9-0 spurt from the hosts, capped by a triple from Groves just before the buzzer, would give the Warriors a 48-24 lead at the half.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Phair would start the second half for Tech as they used a 17-6 run to extend their lead to 35 points four minutes into the half. The Warriors would continue to roll on both sides of the court throughout the rest of the game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown to lead by as many as 41 while not allowing their lead to fall under 34 points in the final 16 minutes of action.

Tech (5-0, 1-0 WHAC) returns to action on Saturday as they host Siena Heights. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.