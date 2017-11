FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Better buckle up that chinstrap – even if you’re in the stands.

It’s strength versus strength as Bishop Dwenger hosts Lowell in the 4A Semi-State game on Friday night. The Red Devils have allowed just 6 points per game on defense this season.

Thanks to their powerful run game, the Saints motored their way clinch the regional title with a 34-0 victory over Angola.