FWCS wraps up engagement meetings, collects community’s input

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Board is wrapping up a group of first-of-their-kind meetings. The board held engagement meetings at all five high schools.

There, community members and parents were invited to give their input about the district. The last meeting was Thursday at South Side High School.

Board members said a lot of people are happy with the diverse student body at the schools. Other are encouraging the schools to grow special programs for middle schoolers.

The board has never hosted these kinds of meetings before this year.

“I could see every three or four years maybe doing that to get a feel for what the community thinks about how we’re doing,” FWCS Board President Julie Hollingsworth said. “Take the temperature so to speak.”

Although meetings with community stakeholders are wrapped up, Hollingsworth said a sixth meeting may be held with the schools’ parent-teacher associations. All the input given during the meetings will be compiled into a report that will be available to the school board in January.