Fort Wayne Rugby Club team wins Midwest Championshiop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local rugby team is closer than ever to a national championship. Last weekend, Fort Wayne Rugby Club’s Black and Blue won the Division Three Midwest Championship against the Iowa City Ducks.

Black and Blue was down 22-10 at one point, but ended up winning 25-22. It’s Fort Wayne’s first-ever Midwest Championship.

“There’s a lot of glory coming off that field when these big cities with all these populations like they are and little old Fort Wayne comes in and takes care of business,” said head coach Bill Stevens.

The team will now play in the national quarterfinals in Pittsburgh in May, giving it a chance to go for the national title.

The Fort Wayne Rugby Club has been around since 1969.