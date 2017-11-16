Fort Wayne man’s arrest connected three arrests in Wyoming

Related Coverage 3 Fort Wayne men arrested in Wyoming with 300 lbs of pot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The arrest of three Fort Wayne men in Wyoming has lead to the arrest of another local man.

Sweetwater Co., Wyoming police found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in a van, a street value of $1.4 million. The arrests led the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division to start its own investigation locally.

Information led officers to two locations: 3800 Newport Avenue and 2731 Dodge Avenue. Three pounds of high grade marijuana, $1,000 in cash and firearm were found after during the raids.

Donald Hampton, Jr. was arrested on November 6 at the Newport Avenue address. FWPD Captain Kevin Hunter said the marijuana found was connected to Kyle Bolton, who was arrested in Wyoming.

Hampton Jr. is facing dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and driving while suspended charges.