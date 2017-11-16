Former IN school custodian gets 6 years for sex with student

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former custodian at a central Indiana school has been sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Brady Blu Milam was sentenced Wednesday by a Delaware County judge who said he would consider allowing the Anderson man to serve some of his sentence on home detention if he completes a sex offender treatment program in prison.

The 43-year-old Milam pleaded guilty in September to sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation. He was a custodian at Daleville Junior-Senior High School when he was arrested in April 2016.

Authorities say Milam admitted to having sex with a female student at the school.

The Star Press reports he allegedly wrote notes with sexual references to that victim and another 14-year-old girl at the school.

