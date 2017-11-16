Assortment of pot and pot products found at north side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Four people were arrested and two children were placed in protective care after officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a north side home Monday afternoon.

Detectives acted on information that marijuana was being dealt by two people from a home located at 3705 Shadow Creek Drive. Police found Justen Paris and Patricia Paris inside the home along with nearly six pounds of what was described as high grade marijuana, edible marijuana gummies, e-cigarette vials containing hash oil, pot infused honey, marijuana wax, marijuana candies and chocolates, assorted paraphernalia and several guns.

While officers were at the home, Jaime Henselmann showed up and was arrested and Neeko Paris was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

A two-year-old child and a one-year-old child were removed from the residence by the Department of Child Services due to what was described as the overwhelming smell of marijuana and unclean, unsafe living conditions.